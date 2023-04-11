Home News Couple had sex on the street in Cali in broad daylight
Couple had sex on the street in Cali in broad daylight

Couple had sex on the street in Cali in broad daylight

Some citizens who attend a popular bakery located on the Autopista Suroriental with Carrera 66, located in the south of CaliThey were stunned to witness a couple practicing oral sex.

This outrageous event, which caused rejection among the residents of the sector due to the lack of culture citizen, it happened in broad daylight in full view of all the people who passed through the sector, and it was recorded in a video that circulates on social networks.

In the images you can see a fully clothed woman giving him oral sex a man wearing a motorcycle jacket and helmet; act that he repeats several times with some kisses.

The authorities they have not spoken about it and they analyze the images of this act that has outraged the inhabitants of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

