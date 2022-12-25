Home News Couple of hikers rescued on the Lagazuoi
News

Couple of hikers rescued on the Lagazuoi

by admin
Couple of hikers rescued on the Lagazuoi

Troubled couple on the Kaiserjager trail. Around 4 pm the 118 power plant was activated by the manager of the Lagazuoi refuge, contacted by two hikers who were no longer able to continue along the ascent of the Kaiserjäger trail.

The couple, a German boy and girl, having reached the height of the traverses under the summit, were no longer able to continue, even if the two were unharmed, but wet and cold from the snow.

Once the medical personnel disembarked at the pitch of the Averau Refuge, the helicopter spotted the hikers and recovered them using a 10-metre winch, and then leave them at the Averau Refuge where they will spend the night.

See also  Guiyang is going to have a big event?Troops stationed in stability maintenance authorities to block remarks | CCP virus | New crown pneumonia | Dynamic reset | Guiyang epidemic |

You may also like

Ormelle, Stefano dies three years after the crash...

A bed in front of the police station....

Wang Yi Defends Russia-China Relations, Said to Further...

The divers go back to diving in the...

It is urgent to protect health and get...

Flowers and a balloon in Sospirolo in memory...

Ibuprofen has been fired to 3,000 yuan, have...

Covid, Trevigians fleeing the official swab. “There’s dinner”

Elderly fisherman found dead on the rocks in...

Completion of the third lane in A4, yes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy