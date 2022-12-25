Troubled couple on the Kaiserjager trail. Around 4 pm the 118 power plant was activated by the manager of the Lagazuoi refuge, contacted by two hikers who were no longer able to continue along the ascent of the Kaiserjäger trail.

The couple, a German boy and girl, having reached the height of the traverses under the summit, were no longer able to continue, even if the two were unharmed, but wet and cold from the snow.

Once the medical personnel disembarked at the pitch of the Averau Refuge, the helicopter spotted the hikers and recovered them using a 10-metre winch, and then leave them at the Averau Refuge where they will spend the night.