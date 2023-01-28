Home News Couple was killed with a firearm in a motel in La Loma
Couple was killed with a firearm in a motel in La Loma

As Jorge Manuel Jiménez Moreno, 29, a native of La Jagua de Ibirico and Kenia Vanesa Valencia Rivera, 33, a native of Valledupar, the couple murdered with a firearm in a motel named Hollywood, located in the neighborhood Bethel of the corregimiento of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Cesar, this Friday after 4:00 in the morning.

The authorities’ report indicated that two armed subjects with their faces covered arrived at the establishment and injured the administrator with the handle of a weapon until they had access to the rooms. Upon finding the victims, they entered the room and fired indiscriminately.

In the case of Jiménez Moreno, his death was immediately the result of a shot to the neck, while Valencia Rivera died in a clinic in the municipality of Bosconia where she was taken in critical condition with a shot to the head.

The investigation of this case was assumed by officials of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the motive for the crime. Presumably it would be for issues associated with the sale of drugs.

