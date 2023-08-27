Court against Organized Crime orders prison for Bukele’s former National Security adviser

The Sixth Court against Organized Crime of San Salvador ordered on Friday that a former national security adviser to the government of Nayib Bukele, who broadcast audios that allegedly linked a pro-government deputy to drug trafficking, remain in pretrial detention while he is criminally prosecuted for aggravated extortion .

The former national security adviser, Alejandro Muyshondt, will also be prosecuted for the crimes of favoring evasion and disclosure of secret facts, actions or documents by an official employee. The Organized Crime court also decreed to maintain total confidentiality of the information in the case.

Muyshondt was arrested on August 9, nine days after he released audio and images of conversations with which he tried to link a deputy from Nuevas Ideas —President Nayib Bukele’s party— to drug trafficking, money laundering and nepotism.

The court also ordered provisional detention for the substitute deputy from the Nuevas Ideas party, Nidia Araceli Turcios Amaya. She will also be prosecuted for the alleged crime of aggravated extortion.

President Nayib Bukele had denounced on the social network X, formerly called Twitter, that his former national security adviser leaked evidence against the pro-government deputy Erick García Salguero, because a person from the State Intelligence Agency (OIE) alerted him to the investigation in his against.

In addition, he said that he had access to “a small part” of evidence as part of a new project in his government “to eradicate corruption.”

With orders from the Prosecutor’s Office, the police arrested García Salguero, whose parliamentary immunity was withdrawn by Congress the day before so that he can be prosecuted for the crime of ideological falsehood. He is accused of having given false information in the process of a supposed credit to an adviser that never materialized.

Bukele also said that Muyshondt would have helped President Mauricio Funes not to be captured.

According to the president, the former advisor served as a “double agent” for former President Funes and, in addition, was an informant for some journalists and a foreign government that he did not identify.

Funes, 64, who ruled El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, lives in Nicaragua under the protection of President Daniel Ortega who in 2019 granted him nationality to avoid his extradition. The Salvadoran justice recently sentenced him to 14 years in prison for allegedly having negotiated a truce with the gangs during his government.

