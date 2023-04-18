Court confirms trial for the death of Maradona, eight accused of murder.

Buenos Aires, April 18 (EFE).- An appeals court in Argentina confirmed this Tuesday the elevation to trial of the cause for the death in 2020 of Diego Armando Maradona, a process by which eight people will be tried for the alleged crime of simple homicide with eventual intent.

According to judicial sources, the Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees of the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro unanimously resolved to reject the requests for annulment of the process and the change of legal classification of the judicial case.

Likewise, the court of appeal unanimously decided to confirm the elevation of the criminal investigation to trial so that the eight defendants in the case – all linked to the health care that Maradona should receive – are tried for the alleged crime of simple homicide committed by eventual fraud

The eight defendants are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque; the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov; the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor who coordinated the home care of the ex-soccer player, Nancy Forlini, the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Perroni, the nurse Ricardo Omar Almirón, the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and the clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna.

In this Tuesday’s ruling, Judge Carlos Fabián Blanco, one of the members of the court, affirmed that the evidence attached to the case allows us to consider “consolidated” the tax accusation regarding the contribution that each of the eight defendants “would have made in the case with respect to the health of the alleged victim, taking into account the role and functions that they would have evidenced” in Maradona’s home hospitalization, “would have been decisive in the fatal outcome foisted here.”

The crime of simple homicide with eventual intent foresees a penalty of between 8 and 25 years in prison in Argentina.

In its decision this Tuesday, the San Isidro Court of Appeals and Guarantees revoked the trial for the crime of using a false private document regarding the accused Luque and for the crime of ideological falsehood regarding the accused Cosachov.

Maradona died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020 and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentina coach determined that he died as a result of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure.”

A “dilated cardiomyopathy” was also discovered in his heart.

The 1986 world champion in Mexico suffered from alcohol addiction problems, he had been admitted to a clinic in La Plata on November 2, 2020 for a picture of anemia and dehydration and a day later he was transferred to a sanatorium in the Buenos Aires town of Olivos, where he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma.

On November 11, 2020, he was discharged from the hospital and moved to a house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, where he died on the 25th of that same month. EFE