Home News Court in the El Yopo neighborhood was illuminated with LED technology, there are already 23 modernized courts – news
News

Court in the El Yopo neighborhood was illuminated with LED technology, there are already 23 modernized courts – news

by admin
Court in the El Yopo neighborhood was illuminated with LED technology, there are already 23 modernized courts – news

Inhabitants of the El Yopo urbanization, received the lighting of their field in LED technology, this through the Public Lighting Service Company of Yopal SAYOP SASESP, which modernized the lighting and made official delivery.

In this regard, the manager of SAYOP, Christian Martínez Ortiz, recalled that before the intervention the field only had 16 400-watt metal halide type luminaires, which generated conditions of insecurity and abandonment of public space. Now it is completely changed, with 15 LED-type luminaires, 0.6 kilometers of installed networks and an automated control system; that make the bad times go away.

It should be noted that the labor for its execution was provided entirely by the SAYOP technical team, allowing for the efficient use of resources, as has been done with the other intervened public stages, which already add up to 46 between parks and fields, where the energy saving is 73%.

As part of the Everyone to the Park strategy, which includes the delivery of these sports venues, IDRY also adapted the field plate, guaranteeing optimal conditions for the different athletes.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

See also  Wolves, seventeen packs in the Alps. The expert: «Vaia has paved the way for migration»

You may also like

Which devices the smartphone replaces

Sixth Administrative Oral Court of the Quibdó Circuit...

Xinhua Review: Firm Confidence in Victory and Forge...

Finger severed with a circular saw: the man...

I feel better in the Petro government than...

Modern leadership on the uncertain path of agile...

211 The average salary of a master of...

Used, coveted tractors: on the road with the...

The tips of the United States Embassy to...

Tourism in Schleswig-Holstein back to pre-corona level |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy