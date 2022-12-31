No revenue damage. It closes with a filing for the members of the former junta led by Tatiana Pais Becher, and for the mayor herself, the proceeding of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Region’s Court of Auditors. An alleged tax damage had been hypothesized by the accounting prosecutor, who had intended to initiate the proceeding also following a dossier initiated with the Finance investigation in the summer of 2017.

This is the disputed affair relating to the donation of contributions to the local tourist consortium Tre Cime Dolomiti, for which it was believed that the former mayor Tatiana Pais Becher and the former councilors Enrico Zandegiacomo Seidelucio, Andrea Costa and Mauro Frigo could be blamed for some tax damage. The defense of the lawyers Marianna Hofer and Alessandra Da Col managed to demonstrate their good reasons. The positions of the former secretary Enrico Pilotto and the former head of the administrative-accounting office Anna Pomarè have also been archived.

A dispute remains open to the former mayor Daniela Larese Filon and her council. The positions of the former head of the administrative office and the former municipal secretary are also contested. The Finance investigation was launched in July 2017. The equivalent of the amount to be refunded to the town hall asked of administrators and technicians was 207,545.16 euros; the accusation was of having entrusted a service, such as the management of the IAT office, without launching a public tender.

The filing notifications were received last week and the news was communicated to the council in Thursday’s session by the former mayor who, for the good of the country, hoped that the Larese Filon council could also have a favorable outcome. Meanwhile, the minority group has opened a dispute against the majority and the administration because it was kept in the dark about the opinion of the auditor regarding the safeguarding of budget balances. And he asked for the annulment of the vote on the point, dated 29 October.