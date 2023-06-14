Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil Sentence

The First Civil Section, with reference to the matter of determining the remuneration due to the judicial commissioner appointed in the composition with creditors, even if “booking”, stated that by virtue of the postponement made by art. 165 bankruptcy law to the previous art. 39 and, from these, to the ministerial decree of 25 January 2012, n. 30, “ratione temporis” applicable, the provisions of the latter ministerial decree also apply to the determination of the remuneration of the judicial commissioner appointed pursuant to art. 161, paragraph 6, bankruptcy law Furthermore, for the purposes of determining the single fee due to the Judicial Commissioner for the activity carried out in the pre- and post-approval phases, as well as in the eventual pre-concordation phase, art. 5, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the aforementioned decree, where it distinguishes between realized and inventoried assets according to the different types of composition with creditors, having instead to refer, in all cases, to inventoried assets.

The decision also established that in the event of early termination of the composition with creditors procedure, even if in the “reservation” phase, when the judicial commissioner does not draw up the inventory, the values ​​of assets and liabilities must be taken from the documentation acquired in the procedure, using, for liabilities purposes, the list of names of creditors with indication of the respective credits (as possibly verified and corrected pursuant to art. 171 of the bankruptcy law) and, for assets purposes, the latest balance sheet (as possibly corrected by the same commissioner) or – for companies not subject to the obligation to prepare financial statements – the tax returns and IRAP relating to the last financial year, or again, if deemed more up-to-date and adequate, the financial situation of the resulting company from the documentation subject to monthly filing by the debtor pursuant to art. 161, paragraph 8, of the bankruptcy law, or finally from the composition plan, if already filed. It remains understood that, in any case of early termination of the composition with creditors procedure, the determination of the commissioner’s fee is made “taking account of the work performed”, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 1, of Ministerial Decree 30 of 2012, according to a criterion of proportionality of the remuneration with respect to the nature, quality and quantity of the work performed, which allows it to be reduced even below the minimum percentages established by art. 1 and even below the minimum fee set forth in art. 4, paragraph 1, of the same decree.