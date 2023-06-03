Court of Cassation – Detail of the Civil Sentence

The Third Civil Section has referred to the First President, for possible assignment to the United Sections, the question, object of contrast in the jurisprudence of the simple Sections, if the so-called misrepresentation of the evidence – understood as an error of perception that has fallen on the recognition of the objective content of the same – is reportable to the cassation pursuant to art. 360, no. 4, cpc, for violation of art. 115 cpc (provided it concerns a circumstance that has been the subject of discussion between the parties and has a decisive nature), or can only be invoked as a reason for revocation pursuant to art. 395, paragraph 1, no. 4, cpc.