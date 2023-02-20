After accepting a request from the Attorney General’s Office.

In accepting the arguments of the Attorney General’s Office, the Superior Court of the Judicial District of La Guajira revoked the acquittal decreed in favor of the former mayor of Maicao, Daissy Lorena Hernández (2005-2007), and sentenced her to six years in prison. for the diversion of more than 2,220 million pesos from the municipal budget.

The same penalty was imposed on the former mayor (e), Carolina Polanía Gutiérrez (2007), and the former municipal treasurer, Ana Elvira González Crespo (2005), for engaging in the same conduct.

In a second instance ruling, the court indicated that the three defendants contributed to the illegal appropriation of these resources, which came from the General Royalty System, by issuing 66 resolutions called ‘economic advances’, which were later legalized with invoices and supporting documents. fake payment.

For the court, the then mayoress authorized discriminatory transfers month by month to different secretariats of the administration until the diversion of those resources was achieved, while Polanía Gutiérrez “actively collaborated with the appropriation of the money, acting with full knowledge since He held different public positions since his association with the Maicao administration.”

For her part, González Crespo, in her capacity as treasurer of the municipality, omitted to carry out an adequate analysis of those resolutions, both in form and substance, and limited herself to delivering them to Carolina Polanía, who in turn made the money orders “despite not knowing the bills that supported them”.

For these facts, the court found them responsible for the crime of embezzlement by aggravated appropriation, and imposed a fine equal to the sum diverted.

*With information from the Attorney General’s Office

