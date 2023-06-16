Court: Only Karlsruhe can review the BDS Bundestag decision

The so-called BDS resolution of the Bundestag from 2019 to combat anti-Semitism can only be reviewed by the Federal Constitutional Court. That was decided by the Higher Administrative Court of Berlin-Brandenburg (OVG) on Friday in the second instance. Supporters of the pro-Palestinian initiative “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” campaign (BDS) had sued. (AZ: OVG 3 B 44/21)

In the appeal process, the court assessed the lawsuit as a constitutional dispute that does not fall within the jurisdiction of the administrative courts, it said in justification. The Bundestag took the decision in its capacity as a legislative body and referred to its general political mandate. Therefore, the procedure should be assigned to constitutional law. A substantive review is therefore reserved for the Federal Constitutional Court. A revision was allowed “because of fundamental importance”. The Bundestag resolution of May 17, 2019 is entitled “Resolutely countering the BDS movement – fighting anti-Semitism”.

In the first instance, the administrative court had affirmed legal recourse to the administrative courts, but did not object to the Bundestag resolution on the merits and dismissed the lawsuit. Three individuals had sued. According to the court, they described themselves as supporters of the BDS campaign. They claimed that the decision constituted an improper warning against the BDS movement and violated their general personality rights and their freedom of expression, assembly and association.