Court Orders Transfer of Assets from Autopistas de Miami-Dade to State Agency, Dissolving Former Entity

Court Ruling Transfers Assets from MDX to GMX, Dissolves Former Entity

MIAMI.- In a significant court ruling, assets from the Autopistas de Miami-Dade (MDX) have been ordered to be transferred to the Greater Miami Expressway Agency (GMX), a state agency, resulting in the dissolution of MDX. Judge Leon Angela Dempsey of the County Circuit Court approved the transfer, which grants control of five highways in Miami-Dade County to GMX.

The decision, which comes into effect immediately, follows the creation of GMX by the state of Florida, as mandated by a law that went into effect on July 1. According to Judge Dempsey’s ruling, “all assets, employees, contracts, rights and liabilities previously owned or controlled by the former MDX, including accounts and/or money held by BOA (Bank of America) on behalf of MDX, have been transferred and are now owned by GMX.”

The five toll roads now under the control of GMX are as follows:

1. Dolphin Expressway (SR 836): This highway, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, connects downtown Miami with the Doral area and Miami International Airport.

2. Airport Expressway (SR 112): Known as the Airport Expressway, this highway connects Miami International Airport with the Dolphin Expressway and Interstate 95 (I-95).

3. Don Shula Expressway (SR 874): The Don Shula Expressway links the Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (HEFT) with the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826).

4. Gratigny Parkway (SR 924): Also referred to as the Gratigny Toll Plaza, this road connects the Palmetto Freeway (SR 826) with the westbound I-75 freeway.

5. Snapper Creek Expressway (SR 878): Known as the Snapper Creek Expressway, this thoroughfare connects the Palmetto Expressway (SR 826) with US 1 (South Dixie Highway) and Kendall.

Torey Alston, the interim CEO of GMX, expressed excitement about Judge Dempsey’s ruling and stated, “We look forward to a smooth transition while ensuring financial stability, continuity of operations, quality services, and uninterrupted employee payroll, while serving the public of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.”

In addition to Miami-Dade County, the jurisdiction of GMX extends to Monroe County, the southern neighbor of Miami-Dade. A highway project in Monroe County falls under the purview of GMX, as stated in the new state legislation.

The dissolution of MDX and the creation of GMX were initialized by the state Congress in 2019. MDX had been engaged in legal battles since its inception in 1994, with lawsuits against the Florida Department of Transportation, and most recently, against GMX and its appointed members in October 2021.

Miami-Dade County attempted to invoke its autonomous authority to revoke GMX and reinstate MDX through an ordinance passed in May 2021. However, the state legislation asserting GMX’s control over the toll roads superseded this, leading to the ongoing litigation between the two entities.

As the legal disputes continue, the transfer of assets from MDX to GMX signifies a consequential shift in the governance of Miami-Dade’s toll highways, impacting the region’s transportation infrastructure and services provided to the public.

