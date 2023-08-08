Cousin of Uvalde School Shooter Arrested for Attempting Another Massacre

Teen Arrested for Threatening Another Massacre after Uvalde School Shooting

Uvalde, United States – A 17-year-old cousin of the man responsible for the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been apprehended by authorities. Nathan James Cruz was taken into custody on Monday morning after his mother reported him for attempting to purchase a firearm and planning another violent attack.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department confirmed Cruz’s arrest and disclosed that he has been charged with threatening a public place and a member of his family. The arrest took place following alarming statements made by the teenager, including plans to “shoot at school” and that “school will start soon,” according to an affidavit filed with the arrest warrant.

Cruz’s mother, concerned by her son’s behavior, contacted the authorities after her daughter informed her about his intentions, fearing a repetition of the tragic incident caused by her nephew Salvador Ramos. In 2022, Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School using an AR-15-style weapon.

Sgt. Moscoso emphasized the importance of Cruz’s mother’s swift action, stating, “She called the police because she was worried about what her son was going to do… Thanks to the mother doing the right thing, this individual was arrested.”

Investigations have revealed that Cruz is indeed a cousin of Ramos. The arrest warrant further details that Cruz’s mother expressed concern because her son was “drunk” and because they live in close proximity to an elementary school. She also overheard Cruz attempting to acquire an AR-15 through an illegal private sale during a phone conversation.

According to the document, Cruz also made threatening remarks towards his sister, causing her to fear for her safety. Law enforcement officers confronted Cruz, who denied making any threats when questioned.

The Uvalde community has experienced previous arrests related to the shooter’s family since the tragedy. In January, Ramos’s mother, Adriana Martinez Reyes, was arrested after threatening to kill her live-in partner in Oklahoma.

The investigation into the Robb Elementary shooting remains ongoing, with attention focused on the slow police response, resulting in a 73-minute delay before officers confronted and killed Ramos at the scene. The families of the victims have been actively seeking accountability, organizing marches and attending city and state government meetings. Kimberly Mata-Rubio, who lost her 10-year-old daughter in the shooting, recently announced her candidacy for mayor.

The New York Times contributed to this report.

