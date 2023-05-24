Coverings 2023 exceeded construction expectations

Coverings 2023 featured more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries and spanned 450,000 net square feet of exhibit space. The event featured huge global pavilions organized by the world’s leading ceramic tile associations and product manufacturers from the United States, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Portugal and Colombia; with the participation of the company Cerámica Italia.

“For Cerámica Italia, which was born as a binational company, it has generated a great contribution to business development and is a representative example of innovation in Norte de Santander, Cúcuta,” explains the president of Cerámica Italia, david ararat.

The company celebrates 40 years in the Colombian market. During these four decades, it has implemented state-of-the-art technology, which has allowed it to optimize its production processes and improve efficiency in its operation. In addition, it has a team of highly trained professionals committed to innovation and the latest market trends. Today it is consolidated as one of the leading companies in the ceramics market in Colombia and soon in international trade.

The exhibition was visited by numerous distributors, retailers, architecture, design and construction professionals, and experts from the industrial segment, who were able to witness the latest collections of high-quality and innovative wall tiles. This company is a company with great recognition in the construction industry, standing out with the exclusive design of its products. Thus, faithful to its motto: ‘A step forward in decoration’, this company conquered the North American public.

In this way, they managed to strengthen relationships with allies and suppliers. In addition, they expanded their portfolio and consolidated their presence in the US market, as a company with great growth in the construction industry. Therefore, it debuted last year with its luxury brand, generating a feasible reach nationally and in other countries in America.