On Friday 7 October in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 266 new infections were detected on 1,914 molecular swabs. In addition, 3,920 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,135 cases have been detected, for a total of 1,401 new infections.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 212. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The deaths of 6 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: 4 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,449, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,374 in Trieste, 2,535 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 501,562 people have been positive.

