Covid-19 and pollution, the results of the Epicovair — Environment project

Il possible link between Covid-19 and air pollution has become a central topic in the international media debate since the beginning of the pandemic emergency, arousing, from many quarters, theories and hypotheses that it was considered right and necessary to investigate in our country too in order to be able to give a technical-scientific and public health response .

For this reason, the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) and the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra) with the National Environmental Protection System (Snpa) immediately launched a joint national program of epidemiological studies, the Epicovair projectwith the collaboration of the Italian environment and health network (Rias).

The results of the project will be presented Tuesday 20 June 2023starting at 10, during a meeting to be held a Romain the headquarters of the Higher Institute of Health (Horseshoe Hall).

The Epicovair project

The study involved the entire Italian population and in particular the 4 million cases of Sars-Cov-2 infection recorded by the national Covid-19 integrated surveillance system during the first three pandemic waves.

The results obtained consistently show the association of long-term exposure to air pollutants (particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide) with the incidence of Sars-Cov-2 infections and the prognosis of the Covid-19 disease. These results appear to be of great relevance for two reasons. First of all, they support the need to act promptly to reduce air pollutant emissions in order to protect public health, through environmental remediation policies based on co-benefits. Secondly, they show the urgent need for concerted actions by the national systems of health prevention (Snps) and environmental protection (Snpa) to address the Health, Environment and Climate emergencies.

It will be possible follow the event also in live streaming on the Teams platform.

Plan

10:00 – Opening

Silvio Brusaferro Iss, Stefano Laporta Ispra-Snpa

10:15 – Epicovair, inter-institutional integration of data and skills

Giuseppe Bortone, Arpae Emilia Romagna, Snpa – Marco Martuzzi, Iss

10:30 – The Epicovair project

Ivano Iavarone, Iss

10:45 – The results Air pollution and incidence of Sars-Cov-2 infections in the Italian population

Andrea Ranzi, Arpae Emilia-Romagna

Air pollution and mortality in the four million cases of Covid-19 in Italy

Massimo Stafoggia, Department of Epidemiology of the Ssr Lazio

11:45 – Conclusions and recommendations