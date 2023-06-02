Covid-19 does not present unusual behavior in the District

After a first positive case of Covid-19 was reported in the Córdoba Battalion No. 5, the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the District Health Secretariat, established that there is no unusual behavior of this virus and that All active search measures and epimiological fences have been taken to control contagion.

Jorge Bernal Conde, Secretary of Health, stated that: “Through the Epidemiological Surveillance System, SIVIGILA, information was received from the medical service of the Córdoba Battalion No. 5, on the identification of a first case of Covid-19deploying a work plan with the military health service, with isolation, identification of cases of close contact and applying an epidemiological fence, to control contagion.

The Secretary of Health added that “In the examinations carried out on close contacts, new cases were identified, with mild symptoms, who also underwent sample studies of their close contact family and friends, ensuring that the 4 positive cases are controlled and isolated as established by the protocol of the National Institute of Health, INS “.

The SIVIGILA records indicate that the first case was reported on May 25, moment in which the Military Health of the Battalion began the epidemiological siege, complying with the epidemiological surveillance protocol, carrying out 15 tests on people with respiratory symptoms, with one positive person.

Through the community fence, With rapid tests carried out in the active community search, two new positive people were identified, with which there are four confirmed cases and they are people with mild symptoms, who comply with their outpatient isolation.