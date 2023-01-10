Home News Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art: a week in Europe
Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art: a week in Europe

Covid-19, electric scooters and Ukrainian art: a week in Europe

How should the Union deal with the Chinese who arrive for tourism or business? The debate on restrictions, tampons and visas. And then: electric scooters are useful for urban mobility but not everyone loves them and many find them out of control, the case of Paris; finally, Ukrainian art on display at the Thyssen museum in Madrid, after a difficult and secret journey from Kiev.

Europe Seven Days, the video news bulletin edited by the Franco-German television Arte, talks about the problems of European companies and citizens every week. It is subtitled in Italian and is distributed in collaboration with the newspapers El País, Le Soir, Gazeta Wyborcza, Kathimerini and Telex.

