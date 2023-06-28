Home » Covid-19 has not disappeared, what about vaccines? – news
The Ministry of Health has not responded to the requirements of the Attorney General’s Office regarding the current inventory of Covid 19 vaccines and the execution of the immunization program.

On pcurator Margarita Cabello Blanco, warned of the imminent risk that Colombians will run out of vaccines against Covid-19 and its different variants.

The head of the Public Ministry warned that, according to the inquiries made by the delegatefor Labor and Social Security, there is no clarity about the acquisition of vaccines against covid-19, if the purchase of biologicals and bivalent mRNA vaccines against the coronavirus, nor on the amount of vaccines that will be available for what remains of 2023.

the attorney revealed that, faced with this situation, the Ministry of Health since last April 13 to urgently report on the current inventory of covid 19 vaccines and their expiration dates, discriminated by laboratory, as well as on health actions to run the immunization program, especially for children, pregnant women and the elderly, no response so far.

Finally, he assured that he will continue to ask for answers from the National government face this problem, to guarantee the right to health of the Colombians.

Health is a fundamental right and as a control body we are obliged to request and demand that the authorities comply with a adequate policy that addresses the needs of the people and, furthermore, that report to society on important issues, such as health protection via vaccination”, assured white hair.

