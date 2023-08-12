Covid-19.. Health announces its continuation in tracking the epidemiological situation

Electronic flag – Rabat

Today, Friday, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection confirmed that it continues to monitor the epidemiological situation in the country, calling for the need to complete vaccination doses to enhance immunity against Covid-19.

The Ministry stated, in a statement, that despite the fact that the Kingdom knows a stable epidemiological situation, with no disease case caused by the sub-strain (EG. So far, I have taken the initiative to consult the Scientific Committee for COVID-19, in order to assess the risks at the national level and make the necessary recommendations, within the framework of the epidemiological vigilance and continuous preparedness of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations.

The same source added that the evaluation concluded that the spread of the mutant;

Accordingly, the source continues, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the National Scientific Committee call again for the need to complete vaccination doses to enhance immunity against severe Covid-19, and call on people who show respiratory symptoms to wear a mask and stop any professional or social activity while heading to health institutions for diagnosis. And receive appropriate treatment, while avoiding all circumstances of mixing with others.

The communication indicated that a number of countries in the world witnessed during the past weeks the emergence of the aforementioned strain, although the extent of its virulence has not yet been determined by the World Health Organization, recalling that the organization had declared an end to the global health emergency for Covid-19 last May, But while continuing to be considered a threat to public health given the potential spread of new mutants and sub-strains.