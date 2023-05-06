“COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency” (WHO)

“/>

COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday (May 5). It thus paves the way for the declaration of the end of a pandemic which has killed “at least 20 million” worldwide and greatly disrupted the global economy.

“On Thursday, the emergency committee met for the fifteenth time and recommended that I declare the end of the international health emergency. I followed this advice. And so it is with great hope that I declares that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the health agency.

According to him, this disease had caused “at least 20 million” deaths, almost three times more than the previous official report of his organization.

The WHO emergency committee had declared a public health emergency of international concern for COVID-19 on January 20, 2020. This status draws the attention of the international community to a health threat, while strengthening collaboration on research, vaccines and treatments.

Don’t let your guard down

The lifting of this status is a sign of progress but the COVID-19 is still present even if it no longer poses a threat, said the WHO.

The crisis phase of the pandemic “is over, but not COVID”, warned Friday Maria Van Kerkhove, in charge of the fight against the disease within the WHO.

“The worst thing a country can do now is use this news as a reason to let its guard down, dismantle the systems it has built, or send the message to its people that COVID-19 is not nothing to worry about,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the same press briefing.