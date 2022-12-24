Covid-19 continues to circulate and reinfections are also on the rise. The data is underlined in the extended report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which accompanies the weekly monitoring of the trend of the infection in Italy.

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections is in fact at 21.3%, a slight increase compared to 20.9% last week. In total, 1,644,173 cases of reinfection were reported between 24 August 2021 and 21 December 2022, accounting for 8% of the total number of cases notified in the same period.

Meanwhile, as regards vaccines, 143,284,662 doses have been administered in Italy since the beginning of the campaign.