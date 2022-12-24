Home News Covid-19, reinfections are on the rise: they are at 21.3%
News

Covid-19, reinfections are on the rise: they are at 21.3%

by admin
Covid-19, reinfections are on the rise: they are at 21.3%

Covid-19 continues to circulate and reinfections are also on the rise. The data is underlined in the extended report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which accompanies the weekly monitoring of the trend of the infection in Italy.

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections is in fact at 21.3%, a slight increase compared to 20.9% last week. In total, 1,644,173 cases of reinfection were reported between 24 August 2021 and 21 December 2022, accounting for 8% of the total number of cases notified in the same period.

Meanwhile, as regards vaccines, 143,284,662 doses have been administered in Italy since the beginning of the campaign.

See also  The creativity of Russian feminists in opposing Putin's war - Liza Rozovsky

You may also like

The peak of the epidemic in many places...

Tourism, Italy fills up: between Christmas and the...

Benetton wins the derby with “No racism” written...

Krepapelle closed, the protest of the owners

The peak of the epidemic in many places...

Crash at the Anzù roundabout: cars destroyed, three...

Hashish and cocaine at home, a 35-year-old arrested...

Zeng Guang, a Chinese epidemiologist: Inactivated vaccines can...

The Christmas landing of kids alone in the...

The bishop of Pordenone Pellegrini: “Rediscover the joy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy