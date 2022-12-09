Listen to the audio version of the article

A phase of stability in the growth of the epidemiological curve is confirmed again this week. In the week of December 2 to 8 there were 221,154 certified cases of covid in Italy, down 2.8% compared to the previous week (November 25 to December 1), which in turn had fallen by -0.7 % compared to the first one.

Looking at the percentage of swab positivity, the figure is slightly worse but always in the name of stability. In the last week, the average positivity rate was 17%, up 2.1% from the previous week.

The deaths in 7 days were 686 deaths, + 8% compared to the previous week.

There are 31,161 positive coronavirus tests registered in Italy on Thursday 8 December, the latest available daily data. On the same day of the previous week they had been 36,598 (-14.9%).

Data from Thursday 8 December

As usual, the individual daily data were also released, of which the latest is Thursday 8 December, when diagnoses were 31,161, -14% compared to the previous Thursday.