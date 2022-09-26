On Monday 26 September in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 63 new infections were detected on 770 molecular swabs. There are also 754 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 188 cases were detected, for a total of 251 new cases.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 117. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The deaths of 2 people are recorded in Trieste. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,426, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,363 in Trieste, 2,525 in Udine, 1,041 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 487,924 people have been positive.