There are 36,966 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 51,208, so the decline on a weekly basis is 27.8%. The positivity rate is now 18% versus 19.5% 7 days ago. The data was processed on the basis of the results of 204,903 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours.
The victims are 83 in one day, while a week ago there were 77.
There are 388 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 382), while the daily admissions are 33 (yesterday they were 28). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,499 (yesterday 10,602).
