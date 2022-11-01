During the first Council of Ministers, held on Monday 31 October, the Meloni government decreed the operational reintegration of doctors who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19. It would be about 4,000 doctors and health workers. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci explained the decision by observing how the epidemiological picture is much less worrying than in the past, but also highlighting the serious shortages of staff in hospitals that entail the need to “guarantee the right to health“.

The decision to “condone” the sins of doctors who support anti-scientific positions or have assumed behavior that is dangerous to public health does not hide a political connotation: what emerges is a point of discontinuity in sharp contrast with what was decided by the Conte and Draghi governments. The first minister Meloni, the only real opponent of all the latest executives, fought for this decision: «Covid had become an electoral campaign theme, it had become ideological and this did not help us to take effective measures. Anyone who said anything else was referred to as a monster ».

Beyond the opinions, the objective data that remains is the repeatedly denounced shortage of medical personnel (which in some regions such as Calabria has even requested the humanitarian intervention of doctors from Cuba). The relationship between old retiring doctors and new specialists is negative. The next move by the government, reveals Francesco Verderami, could be the abolition of the limited number for admission to degree courses in Medicine, but the measure is not enough: even if the number of incoming students is increased, the numbers for schools specializations remain few and poorly distributed in our country, not to mention that the training of a doctor in Italy is enormously long and expensive.

(ansa)

Antivax doctors divide the majority

As mentioned, the decision has aroused a lot of controversy, but in addition to the legitimate and predictable ones of the opposition, perplexities and discontent also emerge in the majority itself.

«The Meloni government has rewarded the no-vaxes. Worse than that it was difficult to start “says the secretary dem Enrico Letta, also followed by Vincenzo De Luca, standard bearer of the fight against the pandemic in Campania:” A very serious and irresponsible decision, an offense to the vast majority of responsible doctors, and an offense to patients “.

In the majority it is Forza Italia who expresses dissent: «Honestly, the no-vax doctors, apart from those who have ascertained incompatibilities, leave me perplexed. It is as if a soldier were in favor of disarmament or if a pilot did not want to get on a plane for fear of flying vaccines, ”observes Senator Maurizio Gasparri. It only seems strange that this is true for no-vax doctors but not for anti-abortionists.

Sincerely doctors #novax , apart from those who have proven incompatibilities, they leave me perplexed. It is as if a soldier were for disarmament or if a pilot did not want to get on a plane for fear of flight #vaccines – Maurizio Gasparri (@gasparripdl) November 1, 2022

“Perhaps we could have waited for the natural expiration of the measure, December 31st, so as to avoid that the silent majority of those who, honoring the gown, have responsibly vaccinated themselves from feeling defeated by the noisy minority of no vax. But if you ask me, who is No vax, and therefore goes against medicine and science, it should not work in the health field, ”Licia Ronzulli, Forza Italia’s head of the Senate, told La Stampa. The day before, again in the press, Alessandro Cattaneo, leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber, had said that “a no-vax doctor seems an oxymoron to me and as a citizen I would not want to have a doctor who has not been vaccinated in front of him”.

The group leader in the Forza Italia Chamber Alessandro Cattaneo does not agree with the reintegration of the no-vax doctors or from the government: “It is a signal that we could have avoided giving – says the former mayor of Pavia to La 7 – the term of the previously set deadline could be left. Furthermore, whether a doctor should be expelled or reinstated is a choice that is not made by parliament or the government, but by the order of doctors or scientific bodies that are responsible for this ».

Cattaneo (FI): “Reintegration of no vax doctors? A signal that we could have avoided giving” news/i_medici_no_vax_tornano_al_lavoro_ma_la_maggioranza_e_divisagasparri_e_come_un_pilota_di_aereo_che_ha_paura_di_volare-12212777/&el=player_ex_12212533″>

The protest is also advancing among doctors

If the world of politics can have partisan interests, the opinion of doctors, which has to do with professional ethics and science, is also very critical.

«The reintegration of unvaccinated health workers and the” amnesties “for no-vaxes represent an anti-scientific and diseducational amnesty. What is worrying is the message being given, ”said Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe foundation. The virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco, on the other hand, states: «I have some doubts about the ability» of no vax doctors «to carry out scientific research. I would give him a course like the ones you do when you lose your license. A course in immunology and vaccination, so at least they would discover the indications of science “

Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of microbiology and virology of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan, explains that “obviously they must be doctors in line with science, those who are reintegrated”: but among the operators left out “there are several who are not really no-vax, but are people who have taken a dose or two and may not have had the booster. In between there are also situations that are a bit more hybrid than the no-vax which does not want to do anything for its all-encompassing ideology ».

Infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti was also challenged on October 31 at the Verdi theater in Gorizia by no vax, and was forced to return to the hotel escorted by the police. He had said that “of course, some errors” in the Covid management policy have been made: “but to have said that everything is wrong, including the vaccination policy is a sensational mistake. He knows a lot about reckoning and is a heavy slap in the face of 95% of Italians who are vaccinated. And it is an equally slap in the face to 99.3% of Italian doctors who have been vaccinated. Because it’s like saying “you are idiots, they did well not to get vaccinated.” It is a glaring mistake that I honestly never expected. It’s the worst way you could have started. ‘