On Thursday 8 September in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 3,725 tests and swabs, 444 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 53 new infections were detected on 1,621 molecular swabs. There are also 2,104 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 391 cases emerged.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 126 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

One person died in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,386, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,346 in Trieste, 2,507 in Udine, 1,036 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 479,296 people have been positive.