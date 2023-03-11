news-txt”>

There are 487 new cases of Covid-19 registered yesterday in Veneto, and 8 victims; there are 2,697,481 infections in the region since the beginning of the pandemic, and 16,701 deaths.

The increase in positives officially registered by the regional system continues, which are 17,946, 244 more than in the previous 24 hours. In hospitals, hospitalizations in non-critical areas rise to 911 (+25), those in intensive care are down by one (25). (HANDLE).