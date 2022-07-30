There are 49,571 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 68,170, so the decline on a weekly basis is 27.3%. The positivity rate is 17.1% today compared to 19.5% 7 days ago. The data was processed on the basis of the results of 290,013 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours.
The victims are 121 in one day, while a week ago there were 116.
There are 382 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 400), while the daily admissions are 28 (yesterday they were 38). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,602 (yesterday 10,768).
In 2 weeks, a million cases
From the beginning of the Covid epidemic in Italy until July 27, 20,883,670 cases were diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system COVID-19, of which 168,075 died. In the last two weeks, between 11 and 24 July, 1,105,799 new cases were reported, of which 738 died. The balance is contained in the extended report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.