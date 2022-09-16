Home News Covid, 523 new infections in Fvg. No deaths
Covid, 523 new infections in Fvg. No deaths

On Friday 16 September in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 115 new infections were detected on 1,544 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 1,856 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 408 cases were detected, for a total of 523 new infections.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 116 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

There are no deaths. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,407, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,354 in Trieste, 2,517 in Udine, 1,039 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 482,761 people have been positive.

