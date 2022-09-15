Home News Covid, 559 new infections and three deaths (all in Udine)
News

by admin
On Thursday 15 September in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 113 new infections were detected on 1,643 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 2,137 antigenic rapid tests have been carried out, from which 446 cases were detected for a total of 559 new cases.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 110 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

There are 3 deaths, in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,407, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,354 in Trieste, 2,517 in Udine, 1,039 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 482,240 people have been positive.

