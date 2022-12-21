On Wednesday 21 December in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 3,849 tests and swabs, 580 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 153 new infections were detected out of 1,558 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 2,291 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 427 cases have emerged.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while 259 patients are hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

4 people died: 2 in Trieste; 1 in Udine; 1 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,803, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,453 in Trieste, 2,703 in Udine, 1,122 in Pordenone and 525 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 561,471 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.