On Wednesday 24 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 712 new infections were detected on 4,707 molecular and antigenic swabs. In detail, 153 new infections were detected on 2,158 molecular swabs, while 559 cases were detected on 2,549 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while 173 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin, specifying that the deaths of 4 people were recorded: three in Trieste and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,336, while since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 471,870 people have been positive.