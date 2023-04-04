news-txt”>

There are 792 new cases of Covid-19 in Veneto, a clear increase compared to yesterday, where there are also 5 victims. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,708,622 infections and 16,761 deaths in the region.

The current positives are also growing, which are 17,696, 321 more in 24 hours. Hospitalizations in the medical area are down (-5), which are 802, while those in intensive care are unchanged at 23. (HANDLE).