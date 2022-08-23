On Tuesday 23 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 111 new infections were detected on 2,552 molecular swabs. There are also 3,564 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 889 cases were detected, for a total of one thousand new infections.

There are 4 people admitted to intensive care, while 187 patients hospitalized in other departments.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin, specifying that the deaths of 2 people were recorded, one in Udine and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,332, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,334 in Trieste, 2,477 in Udine, 1,028 in Pordenone and 493 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 471,158 people have been positive.