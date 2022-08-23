Home News Covid, a thousand new infections in Fvg and two deaths
News

Covid, a thousand new infections in Fvg and two deaths

by admin
Covid, a thousand new infections in Fvg and two deaths

On Tuesday 23 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 111 new infections were detected on 2,552 molecular swabs. There are also 3,564 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 889 cases were detected, for a total of one thousand new infections.

There are 4 people admitted to intensive care, while 187 patients hospitalized in other departments.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin, specifying that the deaths of 2 people were recorded, one in Udine and one in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,332, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,334 in Trieste, 2,477 in Udine, 1,028 in Pordenone and 493 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 471,158 people have been positive.

See also  Russia-Ukraine, the new defense plans: "Special programs for cyber and space"

You may also like

Rape of Piacenza, the victim: “From the video...

Announcement of the results of the investigation and...

Hiker falls on the Cime di Costabella, above...

Pensions, for the female option, outputs in decline...

Gian Maria Tosatti: art must be democratic –...

Memory, peace and future at the ribbon cutting...

The World Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Forum...

School, delays in elementary school and headmasters under...

The municipal government party group held an enlarged...

Bacoli, 80 years old, shoots his wife and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy