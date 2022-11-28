A thousand and no more a thousand. After as many days of pandemic, the server hosting the data couldn’t take it anymore. The GitHub platform that has collected the daily bulletins on Covid every sacrosanct day since February 24, 2020, said enough on November 19. “Sorry, we had to truncate this directory to 1,000 files. Seven files do not appear in this list”.

Scrolling through the list of bulletins through the Civil Protection website, we effectively stop at last Saturday. If we add this dysfunction to the fact that since the end of October the new government has no longer published the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths day by day, but only on Fridays, it seems that everything is conspiring to make information on Covid disappear.





Data that doesn’t appear in the list actually still exists in the belly of GitHub. “We have a monitoring system called Made that has automatic access to the bulletins, and it continues to be fed,” he explains Cesare Cislaghiformer president of the Italian Association of Epidemiology.

It is also possible to consult the data of the desired day by manually typing in the name of the file with the desired date (an operation which however is not intuitive for a non-expert). The technical stumbling block, in any case, then served to make us realize how long and tiring this pandemic is, which has almost reached its third year.

At this time, exactly three years ago, Covid-19 began to spread in Wuhan. On 1 December ’19 the official patient zero began to have the first symptoms. Press reports refer to an infected person as early as November 17th. The first Italian cases date back to 21 February 2020.