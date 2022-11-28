Home News Covid, after a thousand days of pandemic, the site that hosts the bulletins has run out of space for new data
News

Covid, after a thousand days of pandemic, the site that hosts the bulletins has run out of space for new data

by admin
Covid, after a thousand days of pandemic, the site that hosts the bulletins has run out of space for new data

A thousand and no more a thousand. After as many days of pandemic, the server hosting the data couldn’t take it anymore. The GitHub platform that has collected the daily bulletins on Covid every sacrosanct day since February 24, 2020, said enough on November 19. “Sorry, we had to truncate this directory to 1,000 files. Seven files do not appear in this list”.

Scrolling through the list of bulletins through the Civil Protection website, we effectively stop at last Saturday. If we add this dysfunction to the fact that since the end of October the new government has no longer published the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths day by day, but only on Fridays, it seems that everything is conspiring to make information on Covid disappear.

Data that doesn’t appear in the list actually still exists in the belly of GitHub. “We have a monitoring system called Made that has automatic access to the bulletins, and it continues to be fed,” he explains Cesare Cislaghiformer president of the Italian Association of Epidemiology.

It is also possible to consult the data of the desired day by manually typing in the name of the file with the desired date (an operation which however is not intuitive for a non-expert). The technical stumbling block, in any case, then served to make us realize how long and tiring this pandemic is, which has almost reached its third year.

At this time, exactly three years ago, Covid-19 began to spread in Wuhan. On 1 December ’19 the official patient zero began to have the first symptoms. Press reports refer to an infected person as early as November 17th. The first Italian cases date back to 21 February 2020.

See also  Grasshoppers in Sardinia, the appeal of the parliamentarians: "Flamethrowers, baits, vehicles: only an army can defeat them"

You may also like

From Polesine to Casamicciola: when land mismanagement sows...

Chongqing added 238 local confirmed cases yesterday, 9447...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Cooks, waiters, labourers: this is how the Smuraglia...

China-UK relations: Staff dissent over UK government’s demand...

San Severino Marche, kills the elderly mother with...

Shenzhou 15 flight crew unveiled_Guangdong_Guangdong_Guangdong

Magnitude 3 earthquake with epicenter in Forni di...

Chen Min’er emphasized in the city’s video conference...

Maneuver, sting on extra profits: rate of 50%....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy