The easing of anti-Covid restrictions in China and the stop to quarantine which will come into force on January 8, a few days before the Chinese New Year, the most important holiday of the year, when millions of people gather, risk turning into a global disaster they will be traveling again to reunite with family and friends within the country or abroad after a three-year hiatus. Already half an hour after the announcement, travel sites were stormed, with the concrete possibility of causing a new wave of Covid in the rest of the world with a very high risk of new variants. Lombardy was the first region in Italy to request the molecular swab for passengers arriving from China, even if the Region has repeatedly specified that it is not mandatory to do so.

A preventive measure to understand the type of variant

A banner on the airport website informs passengers of the new provision which will be valid until 30 January, with a reference to the “Viaggiare safe” website where it states that “the Lombardy Region has given indications to Ats Insubria, the reference for Malpensa airport, to subject all passengers/operators from China to a molecular screening swab for Covid-19″. This is a prevention measure – currently not mandatory – which also serves to ascertain the type of Covid variant of those arriving from the Asian country. Yesterday 90 swabs were performed, today 120 and tomorrow we will have the first results on the sequencing.

The alarm for the boom in cases in China

In China, the explosion in the number of infections and deaths since the beginning of December, when the strict anti-Covid containment measures were abolished after citizen protests, is difficult to measure also due to the stop to the dissemination of data decided a few days does by the authorities. But the numbers circulating are alarming. According to the British research company Airfinity, there are currently over a million new cases and at least 5,000 deaths a day. And the situation is likely to get even worse. Models developed by Airfinity suggest between 1.3 and 2.1 million deaths as a result of the current wave of Covid in China. The company estimates 3.7 million infections per day in mid-January to reach 4.2 million daily cases in March.

The obligation in Japan and India

The virus travels on people’s legs, virologists from all over the world obsessively repeated in the darkest months of the pandemic marked by the lockdowns. And now, with mass tests suspended and Chinese travel liberalized, the consequences appear worrying. Yesterday, half an hour after the National Health Commission announced it was reopening to travel, data from travel platform Ctrip showed searches for cross-border destinations had increased 10-fold: among the most popular Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand e South Korea. Data from another platform, Qunar, showed that 15 minutes after the news, searches for international flights increased sevenfold. Just Japan today announced a defense strategy. By decision of the premier Fumio Kishida, starting Friday, travelers from China will be forced to take a swab and the positives will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine. Tokyo is also considering limiting the number of flights from China, Hong Kong and Macao. India, for its part, had already decided that those arriving from China, as well as from other countries, must show a negative test.

The EU: “If necessary, we will reactivate the restrictions”

The European Union, on the other hand, has not taken any measures. Even if, warned a Commission spokesman, “an emergency brake has been maintained which could be activated, if necessary, to reintroduce the restrictions”. In Italy he took the field Matthew Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, to ask for a “barrier” because “what we risk today is much worse than what happened with Wuhan”. For Bassetti, “we need checks on all flights from China, travel restrictions, molecular swabs for passengers in the 24 hours prior to departure or quarantine on arrival with a molecular test to get out of it, otherwise those arriving must not circulate”, measures that should be taken for at least six months throughout Europe. The data evoked by Bassetti are the worst of all: “Encrypted emails arriving from Chinese sources report frightening numbers, such as 325 million Chinese infected in 20 days, about 10,000 deaths a day and at least 29 variants of Omicron, some of which they are among those who evade the vaccine in everything “.

Ciccozzi: “Molecular for Chinese passengers and isolation until the result”

“It is unscientific and incomprehensible that China does not give data on Covid, but the silence of the World Health Organization (WHO) on this choice is also serious. They do not want to know what is really going on”. In the face of this behavior “it would be necessary to introduce molecular tampons into Italy for those arriving from China, especially in view of the Chinese New Year”. He says it Massimo Ciccozzi, Professor of Epidemiology and Medical Statistics at the Campus Biomedico University of Rome. The Beijing authorities, the epidemiologist points out, “made one mistake after another: first a tight lockdown with a virus in which zero contagion does not exist. Then, after the protests, they opened and eliminated checks indiscriminately as no other country has done it”. The only answer, he concludes, “is to introduce the obligation to swab upon arrival in Italy. However, a test is not enough, which we know gives 30% false negatives. We need a molecular swab with isolation until the result”.