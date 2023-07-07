covid, annual vaccination booster starting next autumn

Against Covid, experts recommend a new dose of vaccine to be done every 12 months, in the autumn period. In the absence of an operational plan for the next season, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SItI) and the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT) have formulated indications, deriving from an analysis of the best scientific evidence.

Expert advice

All adults Over 50, those – between 6 months and 50 years – with frail conditions and healthcare workers 12 months after the last vaccination received must be involved. The booster after 6 months, on the other hand, is recommended for all the elderly Over 75, for all over 6 months of age with moderate or severe immune-compression conditions, for pregnant women (6 months after previous). For all subjects not included in the previous categories, however, an annual dose of vaccine is recommended (every 12 months).

The importance of vaccines in the fight against the pandemic

The vaccine saved our lives, thanks in part to the development of hybrid immunity and the emergence of less virulent Omicron variants. Despite this, globally, as reported by the World Health Organization, there are still hundreds of thousands of people hospitalized for Covid, with weekly deaths in the order of thousands of people. We recall that the numbers of Covid-19 during the pandemic years were impressive: 767 million cases, for a total of about 6 million 941 thousand deaths, of which almost 188 thousand in Italy. These are the devastating effects since the beginning of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic.

There is no vaccination plan

“Our country, among the few in Europe, has not yet defined a vaccination plan against Sars-CoV-2 to protect the population, especially the fragile one, in the coming autumn season – declares Prof. Roberta Siliquini, President of the Italian Society of Hygiene (SItI) -. Currently, vaccination coverage is very low, and there are still about 13 deaths a day. Thus, SItI and SIMIT have drawn up recommendations, based on the best scientific evidence and vaccination coverage, as well as the progress of the pathology, useful for providing indications to ‘decision-makers’ and healthcare professionals, for the definition of a vaccination strategy”.

The two Scientific Societies also underline the importance of maintaining a vaccination platform as broad as possible, maintaining both mRNA and adjuvanted protein vaccines, in order to guarantee the most appropriate and, therefore, personalized choice to the needs of the individual subject. These recommendations will need to be updated based on the evolution of the variants and the epidemiological situation.

Autumn vaccination campaign

“Mathematical models from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control suggest that an autumn vaccination campaign with high adherence in people over 50 could reduce hospitalizations from Covid-19 by up to 32% by the end of February 2024 – underlines the Prof. Claudio Mastroianni, President of SIMIT – In particular, the recommendation is to focus on the vaccination of people Over 50 and other vulnerable groups during the autumn/winter seasons, in combination with the flu vaccination campaign”.

Covid incidence increased in the elderly

Therefore, we must not let our guard down, also in light of the epidemiological trend of the cases of Covid-19 infection in Italy, reported weekly thanks to the Integrated Surveillance of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. The latest update in June 2023 shows an incidence of 14 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with a transmissibility index (Rt) equal to 0.71 (0.64 – 0.77), a decrease compared to the previous week (18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) in all regions, with a higher incidence of disease in the very elderly, aged over 90 (27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

According to what was stated by theItalian Medicines Agency, a progressive decline in the protection provided by vaccines is noted starting about 5-6 months after the completion of the initial vaccination course. It is noteworthy that only a small proportion of the over 60 population (1.07%) received an administration (or recovered from Covid-19) for a maximum of 4 months. For these reasons, a booster dose is recommended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

