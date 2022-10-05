Listen to the audio version of the article

Distrust of masks and no compulsory vaccination. This is the line expressed by the center-right in the election campaign on the Covid issue. In addition to a strong opposition to any type of restriction – from lockdown to the closure of individual activities – and to the use of tools such as the green pass to access public and social places or the massive use of the mask.

The positions of Lega and Fdi

The League in its electoral program highlights that “while convinced of the importance of widespread vaccination aimed in particular at the most fragile categories, this treatment must be offered to citizens without any obligation, but rather by guaranteeing a broad information campaign that can accompany them in the the most conscious choice possible, first of all promoting home care ». “No vaccination obligation against Covid-19, but information, promotion and recommendation to vaccination, in particular for age groups at risk and situations of fragility. Full freedom of choice between the vaccines authorized by the EMA and AIFA and recalls »-. And above all: “No reintroduction of the Green pass”, we read in the electoral program of the Brothers of Italy.

Melons: no to big restrictions

“Freedom also applies to how we intend to deal with the possible return of the pandemic: we will no longer accept that Italy is the experiment of applying the Chinese model to a Western country”, the leader of Fratelli d’Italia, Giorgia Meloni, argued controversially at the end of the electoral campaign by pointing the finger at the “Hope model”, made up of “great restrictions” that did not stem “the highest number of infections”.

Vaccines, however, essential to protect the most fragile

But the vaccination campaign against Covid will have to continue to protect at least the most fragile and even if the organizational machine is now oiled, the new government will have to support it and support it, if it is to bring home a minimum target necessary to not put under pressure again. health systems: that is to say at least 70% of over 60 immunized with a booster dose of the new vaccines adapted against Omicron. And it will be necessary to monitor the epidemic by making the most of not only vaccines, but also antivirals and monoclonals.

The restart of the infections

After all, the first wave of the third autumn with Covid has officially started. The infections are now running and increasing for the third week in a row and at an ever faster rate. The virus no longer hurts as it did in the first waves, but it still worries the recovery of hospitalizations in the last few days. Also because so far the campaign for the fourth dose has been a flop with 80% of the over 60s still unprotected