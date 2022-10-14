Home News Covid, Bassetti disputed in Sanremo
Covid, Bassetti disputed in Sanremo

Covid, Bassetti disputed in Sanremo

A dozen protesters from the National Liberation Committee and Free vax who are fighting for vaccination freedom greeted the infectious disease specialist shouting “murderer”. Matteo Bassettthe guests of the Sanremo Casino for the presentation of the book “The world belongs to Microbes. Our battle against invisible enemies”. Before entering the lobby of the gambling house, where Bassetti had just finished an interview with reporters, the demonstrators displayed slogans that read: “The aspirin of the innocents” and “His statements during the pandemic were based on science. or on Pfizer wire transfers? ” In front of a large group of carabinieri and police, one of the demonstrators then shouted: “murderer, be ashamed: let’s not forget about you”. After the few moments of excitement, Bassetti entered the opera house and to the journalist who asked him to reply, he said: “The best answer is all these people” referring to the room full of spectators. The prefect of Imperia, Armando Nanei, was also present at the meeting.

The case

Matteo Bassetti attacked by a No-Vax couple


In the past, Bassetti has already been challenged several times for his positions in favor of vaccination campaigns. In Genoa he had been attacked on the street, and threats against him have multiplied on social networks, so much so that investigations by the postal police have taken place which have led to the indictment of several people.

Threats to Bassetti, searches throughout Italy

by Massimiliano Salvo

See also  Seriously implement the people-centered development thinking to ensure the health, safety and joy of the people during the festival | Epidemic | Shen Xiaoming | New Crown Pneumonia_ Sina News

