“I would have gone even further than Spallanzani’s indications: I would have totally removed the isolation for everyone and I would have equated Covid-19 with other respiratory-transmitted infectious diseases such as the flu”. This is the opinion of the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic of the San Martino hospital in Genoa, in relation to the isolation of the Sars-Cov2 positives. “I think that these indications, which in any case go in the right direction, are only passing rules. Today, between a patient positive for influenza viruses and a patient with Covid-19, I almost prefer the latter – he says – because he has greater immunity against of the serious pathology, the result of vaccines and sometimes even infection, and I also have more drugs to treat it “. “Obviously – he recommends – this does not mean going out with a fever, but leaving the management to the responsibility of the individual and not to the State. Just as it has always happened for other respiratory infections”. Bassetti also compliments the Ministry of Health for the idea of ​​a “new vaccination awareness campaign for the over 65 and the frail”. Because, “if we are back to normal, great credit is due to science that provided us with the weapons to transform this virus” into an annoying but less lethal host.

Only a few days ago Bassetti had in fact insisted on the need not to interrupt vaccinations, because in winter the Covid pathology risks overlapping the flu and the syncytial virus, creating problems for people and the national health system