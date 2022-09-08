Home News Covid, bivalent vaccine for third and fourth doses. No fifth dose for those who have made two boosters
Covid, bivalent vaccine for third and fourth doses. No fifth dose for those who have made two boosters

Covid, bivalent vaccine for third and fourth doses. No fifth dose for those who have made two boosters

The new bivalent vaccine just approved by Aifa, which will be distributed to the Regions in the coming days for the new phase of the vaccination campaign, will be used as a first or second booster, not as a possible fifth dose for those over 60 or the frail who have already done the second. recall with the old vaccine for more than three months and also wanted to protect themselves against the Omicron variant.

