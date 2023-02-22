news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, FEBRUARY 21 – Professor Ilaria Capua, after a long period spent in the United States, has decided to return to Italy and teach at the Johns Hopkins University SAIS Europe as a ‘Senior fellow of global health‘, to seek to intensify “scientific collaboration between Europe and the United States, which is very important for solving problems related to global health, the climate crisis, the pandemic”.



Capua, in the lecture that inaugurated his activity at the university based in Bologna, explained how “circular health provides for greater inclusiveness. We must start thinking in terms of new balances – he recalled – giving a hand to our planet that can’t do it alone”. Capua mentioned not only the crisis caused by Covid, but also the difficulties in launching important vaccination campaigns to defeat avian flu so as not to interrupt the global chicken trade.



“If you vaccinate there are consequences for trade,” observed Capua, addressing the former Prime Minister Mario Monti and Romano Prodi directly, who were seated in the audience to listen to her. “I returned to Italy because science needs the social sciences and other disciplines to progress – she concluded – I who preach the importance of interdisciplinarity like a radio, I’m here to do it and try to build bridges to arrive at a circular health and better health for the system we host”. (HANDLE).

