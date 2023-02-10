Home News Covid cases decrease: 868 new infections and 12 deaths
Covid cases decrease: 868 new infections and 12 deaths

The Ministry of Health revealed in its recent report that coronavirus infections continue to decline, for the week of January 29 to February 8 of this year, 868 new cases were registered, 23 less than the week immediately before.

According to the portfolio, the majority of infections are concentrated in Bogotá with (357), followed by Antoquia with (116), Valle (116), Cartagena (38), Santander (37), Cundinamarca (28), Atlántico (25 ), Córdoba (20), Meta (18), Nariño (13), Huila (10), the others register less than (9) infections. Chocó only registered (1) contagion.

As for the deceased, there was also a significant reduction, for this week 12 people lost their lives due to this disease, 14 less than in the previous report.

Good news for Boyacá, Cesar, La Guajira, Meta, Quindio and Santander since they did not report deaths from this disease.

According to the conglomerate of the Ministry of Health, to date there are 1,965 active cases and 24,679 were processed, of which 10,386 were by PCR and 14,293 antigens.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the country has registered 6,358,068 infections with 142,576 deaths.

