Covid cases in Colombia increase to 626, Bogotá registers 255

Covid cases in Colombia increase to 626, Bogotá registers 255

A new peak of cases has been presented in Colombia due to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health in week 17 of this year, 626 new cases were registered, 10 more than the last report.

According to the entity’s surveys, Bogotá is the city with the most infections as it has 255 cases, followed by Santander with 68, Antioquia with 50, Norte de Santander with 43, Cundinamarca with 28 and Barranquilla with 26.

On the other hand, this week there were 6 deaths from the pathogen, two more deaths than from April 16 to 22.

Throughout April 23 to 29, 15,760 tests were carried out, 6,647 by PCR and 9,114 by antigens.

Since the first positive case of the new coronavirus, Colombia has reported 6,365,262 positives, 6,187,494 recovered and 142,722 deaths.

