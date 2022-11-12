Home News Covid, cases on the rise: + 9.2% in a week
News

Covid, cases on the rise: + 9.2% in a week

by admin
Covid, cases on the rise: + 9.2% in a week

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading…

There are 28,200 positive tests for coronavirus registered in Italy on Thursday 10 November: the data was communicated today by the Ministry of Health, which for two weeks has been disseminating daily data on the pandemic in Italy once a week, on Friday.

The weekly budget

In the week from 4 to 10 November there were 181,197 cases, 9.2% more than the previous week (28 October-3 November).

The average positivity rate for tampons, on the other hand, in the same week was 16%, + 6.5% compared to the previous one. This data confirms the increase in diagnoses.

From 4 to 10 November there were 549 deaths, + 10.7% compared to the previous week (28 October-3 November).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading…

From 4 to 10 November, 176 people entered the covid intensive care unit, -2.2% compared to the previous week (28 October-3 November).

See also  Surprised on a scooter without a helmet, he does not stop at the police stop and tries to escape on foot in the woods: chased and stopped by the local police

You may also like

Chen Jinhu presided over the city’s new crown...

At the end of the century there will...

[Focus on the 5th CIIE]Open cooperation can be...

Lamon’s stake, first bank transfers to help the...

In the north, there is a large range...

Global Connection | The Ecological Code of China’s...

The battle of Alaa Abdel Fattah ruins the...

Epidemic prevention measures are greatly loosened, and the...

Cuorgnè, the Ronchi weep for Giacomo Trione

New Technology, New Consensus, New Future——Observation of Wuzhen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy