THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 28,200 positive tests for coronavirus registered in Italy on Thursday 10 November: the data was communicated today by the Ministry of Health, which for two weeks has been disseminating daily data on the pandemic in Italy once a week, on Friday.

The weekly budget

In the week from 4 to 10 November there were 181,197 cases, 9.2% more than the previous week (28 October-3 November).

The average positivity rate for tampons, on the other hand, in the same week was 16%, + 6.5% compared to the previous one. This data confirms the increase in diagnoses.

From 4 to 10 November there were 549 deaths, + 10.7% compared to the previous week (28 October-3 November).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

From 4 to 10 November, 176 people entered the covid intensive care unit, -2.2% compared to the previous week (28 October-3 November).