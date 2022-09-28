Home News Covid, emergency over in RSA: visits to Maserada and Casier return
Covid, emergency over in RSA: visits to Maserada and Casier return

Covid, emergency over in RSA: visits to Maserada and Casier return

A return to normality also for the category of people most affected by the Covid-19 emergency. Talking and being together without being separated by a glass. This year is the first post-pandemic Grandparents’ Day in which RSA guests can finally celebrate by looking grandchildren and family in the eyes.

There are many initiatives set up in the structures of Orpea Italia, the Italian division of the Orpea Group, a world player in the sector of residences for the elderly and rehabilitation nursing homes, to celebrate grandparents residing in the nursing home on their feast day, Sunday 2nd October.

More and more structures of the group are resuming and organizing recreational and educational activities that involve elderly guests and children from local schools. Numerous studies in fact identify the intergenerational bond between the elderly and children as a “protective” factor that favors the psychic well-being of both.

A special workshop has been organized at the Tre Carpini residence in Maserada sul Piave: grandparents will create a dream catcher lantern with recycled materials together with their grandchildren, and the lanterns will illuminate the picnic in the garden. Also in the province of Treviso, in the Casa Mia Casier structure, each family will prepare a special greeting card that will be delivered over the weekend.

