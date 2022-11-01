Listen to the audio version of the article

The obligation to wear masks in hospitals and RSAs (nursing homes) does not skip. Indeed, it will go on until the end of the year. At least on this profile there will not be the announced “discontinuity” of the government led by Giorgia Meloni with the Covid-19 policy of the previous governments. The choice is contained in the decree on new addresses for the pandemic approved by the Council of Ministers. Instead, the stop to the vaccination obligation for health personnel is brought forward by two months. Therefore, the deadline of next November 1st instead of December 31st is back.

Masks in hospitals, pressing demands

The rethinking of masks in hospitals and RSA is also the result of a series of solicitations and initiatives from various sides. Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) underlines how “the obligation to wear a mask in all health centers, including family doctors’ surgeries, would be useful to maintain at least until the end of this winter period in which seasonal respiratory diseases circulate ». “I take note of the authoritative opinion expressed by internationally renowned virologists, immunologists and epidemiologists” members of the control room which in Lombardy expressed itself in favor of maintaining the mask in hospitals and Rsa, underlined Letizia Moratti, vice president of the Lombardy region . The Campania Region has extended the obligation for the entire month of November. Examples of this address are numerous and repeated.

Early stop to the obligation to vaccinate health professionals

The two-month advance to 1 November – compared to the deadline set to 31 December – of the stop to the obligation for health personnel to vaccinate against Covid-19, is contained in the draft decree law being examined by the Council of Ministers in progress at Palazzo Chigi. The law decree should be a single text that also includes urgent rules on justice, the postponement of the entry into force of the criminal reform and life imprisonment, provisions on Covid-19 and the squeeze on public gatherings such as rave parties.