New easing for anti-Covid measures. After the opinion of the Superior Health Council, the official green light of the ministry arrives. For cases that have always been asymptomatic or were initially symptomatic but have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, the isolation may end after 5 days, instead of the current 7, provided that an antigenic or molecular test is carried out, which is negative, at end of the period of isolation. Otherwise, you will have to stay at home again, until new negative swab.

Towards cutting the post Covid quarantine, Prof Andreoni: "Now it's a gamble, the virus is still circulating"

by Viola Giannoli

In the event of persistent positivity, “the isolation can be interrupted at the end of the 14th day from the first positive swab (and no longer 21), regardless of the test being performed”. In short, it will be possible to leave the house, after two weeks of isolation, despite the still positive result of a tampon. The ministry itself had sought the opinion of the Higher Health Council. The new rules will also involve professors and students who will soon return to the classroom. In the last 24 hours, in Italy, new cases have been 21,817 and 90 deaths.

