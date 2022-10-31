Listen to the audio version of the article

Two months advance to 1 November – compared to the deadline set to 31 December – of the stop to the obligation for health personnel to vaccinate against Covid-19: this is foreseen by the draft decree law being examined by the Council of Ministers in progress at Palazzo Chigi, consulted by Radiocor. The text contains urgent rules on justice, postponement of the entry into force of the criminal reform and life imprisonment and the squeeze on public gatherings such as rave parties.

Mask off two months early

The text entering the Cdm provides in article 6 (“Amendments to the decree-law 1 April 2021, n. 44”) a series of amendments to the decree of April 2021 in particular where it was envisaged that «in consideration of the emergency situation epidemiological from Sars-CoV-2 (…) no later than 31 December 2021, in order to protect public health and maintain adequate safety conditions in the provision of care and assistance services, health professionals and operators of health interest who carry out their activities in public and private health, social and health care facilities, in pharmacies, parapharmacies and professional offices are obliged to undergo free vaccination for the prevention of Sars-CoV-2 infection ” .

Towards the confirmation of the obligation of masks in hospitals and RSA

Vaccination according to that text and up to now constitutes “an essential requirement for the exercise of the profession and for the performance of the work performed by the obliged subjects”. According to rumors, the Meloni government would instead be inclined to maintain the obligation of masks in hospitals and RSAs, contrary to the news on the “discontinuity” with the previous executive on the subject of Covid circulated to date.